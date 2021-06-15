Zacks: Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.60). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 436.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

ASMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,973. The company has a market capitalization of $167.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

