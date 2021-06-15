Zacks: Analysts Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce $4.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $24.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $27.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.38 million, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $68.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFIB shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 265,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 50.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303,445 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at $11,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at $6,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.