Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

AVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.20. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

