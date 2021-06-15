Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $625.95 Million

Brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to announce sales of $625.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $641.90 million and the lowest is $610.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,453,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,926,761.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $43,346,200 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

