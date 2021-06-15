Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%.

Several research firms have commented on CPRX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $600.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,845,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 652,727 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

