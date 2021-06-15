Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00151086 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00987297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,265.60 or 1.00482362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

