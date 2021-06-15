Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) versus P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Financial Comparison

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for P.A.M. Transportation Services and Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50

P.A.M. Transportation Services currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.90%. Yellow has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.24%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than P.A.M. Transportation Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services $486.83 million 0.69 $17.83 million N/A N/A Yellow $4.51 billion 0.08 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.37

P.A.M. Transportation Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services 6.14% 18.75% 4.98% Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64%

Volatility & Risk

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats Yellow on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units. The company also provides brokerage and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 2,013 trucks, which included 355 independent contractor trucks; and 6,994 trailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.