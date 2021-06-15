Yap Stone Price Hits $0.0427 (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Yap Stone has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Yap Stone has a market cap of $6.41 million and $153,779.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yap Stone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yap Stone Coin Profile

Yap Stone is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro . The official message board for Yap Stone is medium.com/@yapstonecity

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Yap Stone Coin Trading

