Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YKLTY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

