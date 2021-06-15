Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $673,000 Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

