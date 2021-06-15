Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.51, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

