Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 90,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 31,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $313,086.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,654.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,270 shares of company stock worth $7,179,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

