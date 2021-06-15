Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $851,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

