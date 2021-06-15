Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $744,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after buying an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.74.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

