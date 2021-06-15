Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

