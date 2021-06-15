Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,653 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $243.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

