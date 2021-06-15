xRhodium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $711.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $711.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007143 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003166 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003313 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00033486 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051417 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001625 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

