X4 Pharmaceuticals’ (XFOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $198.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.