X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $19,925.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020577 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,989,002,301 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

