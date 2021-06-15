Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 468.71. Wynnstay Group has a 52 week low of GBX 242 ($3.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total value of £40,400 ($52,782.86).

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

