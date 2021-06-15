Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $90.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,309 shares of company stock worth $10,593,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $102.46. 188,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,207. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

