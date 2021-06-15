Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Workday by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $232.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.29 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,799 shares of company stock valued at $85,258,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

