Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.76.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.21. 1,787,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,554. Welltower has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

