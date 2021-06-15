Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.76.
Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.21. 1,787,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,554. Welltower has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
