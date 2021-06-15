Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NTST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $942.57 million and a PE ratio of 34.67.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 514,179 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 146.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

