Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 177.75 ($2.32). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 176.70 ($2.31), with a volume of 6,568,947 shares.

MRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.21.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

