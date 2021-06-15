Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $284.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.19.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.11.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

