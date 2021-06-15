Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 21,621 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the period. Delta Apparel comprises 9.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.06% of Delta Apparel worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 23,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

DLA stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. 37,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

