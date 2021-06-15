Wilen Investment Management CORP. Lowers Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385,222 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,527. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

