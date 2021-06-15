Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

