Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.14. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

