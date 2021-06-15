Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. 87,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

