Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million.

FREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. 4,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 966,781 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $11,420,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $8,098,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $4,437,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 351,925 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

