Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Update

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

WLL opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 867,635 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after buying an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

