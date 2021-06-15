Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC owned 0.06% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

