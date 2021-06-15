WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report sales of $149.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.83 million. WesBanco posted sales of $151.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $592.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.63 million to $600.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WesBanco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,060. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.