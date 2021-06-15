Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.21% from the company’s previous close.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,871,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

