Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $639.38 million, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

