Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $148.55 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

