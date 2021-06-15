Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,213 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,266 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

