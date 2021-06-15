Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

