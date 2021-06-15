Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.12. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $81,122.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,537 shares of company stock worth $4,220,818 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

