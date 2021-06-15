Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $354.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.