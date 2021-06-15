Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS):

6/10/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

6/10/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

6/9/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

6/8/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

6/7/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – QTS Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Get QTS Realty Trust Inc alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,444. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.