Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS):
- 6/10/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.
- 6/10/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.
- 6/9/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.
- 6/8/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.
- 6/7/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – QTS Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.10 and a beta of 0.52.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,444. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
Featured Article: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.