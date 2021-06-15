WBI Investments Takes Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMS opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

