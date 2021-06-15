WBI Investments Sells 2,475 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

WBI Investments decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,349,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $3,296,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

