WBI Investments Makes New Investment in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. WBI Investments owned approximately 0.15% of SpartanNash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $736.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.