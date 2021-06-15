WBI Investments Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.