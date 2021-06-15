WBI Investments Grows Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

WBI Investments boosted its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Ames National were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ames National by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ames National by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ames National alerts:

ATLO opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.