WBI Investments Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WBI Investments reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,421 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

