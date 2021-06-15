Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 7,694 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up about 1.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 207,602 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

